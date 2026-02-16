‘O’Romeo’ becomes first Hindi film to have audience ratings disabled on BookMyShow

Shahid Kapoor-Triptii Dimri-starrer O’Romeo has become the first Hindi film to have its audience reviews and ratings disabled on BookMyShow following a court order, as per media reports.

The Vishal Bhardwaj-directed crime thriller, which released in theatres on February 13, reportedly debuted with a rating of 6.8 on the ticketing platform. The rating improved to 7.0 on Saturday, as per Hindustan Times. However, later that day, all ratings and reviews were abruptly removed from the film’s page.

At present, the film’s BookMyShow listing no longer displays any audience score or written reviews. Beneath the title and trailer, the page continues to indicate that over 1,25,000 users have expressed interest in the film.

“Reviews and ratings disabled as per court order,” reads A disclaimer below. Neither the platform nor the film’s producers have issued an official statement explaining the move.

A screengrab of 'O'Romeo' BookMyShow page

As per reports, with this move, the makers sought to curb organised negative campaigns targeting the film online.

The development follows a similar instance in the Telugu film industry last month. Reviews and ratings for Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu, headlined by Chiranjeevi, were disabled on BookMyShow ahead of its January 12 release to prevent “organised negative campaigns and malicious ratings”.

Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu, co-starring Venkatesh, Nayanthara and Catherine Tresa, is a Telugu-language action comedy written and directed by Anil Ravipudi.

Meanwhile, O’Romeo also stars Shahid Kapoor and Triptii Dimri in the lead, alongside Vikrant Massey, Tamannaah Bhatia, Avinash Tiwary, Disha Patani, Farida Jalal and Nana Patekar.

Set in the 1990s, the film is inspired by a chapter from author Hussain Zaidi’s book Mafia Queens of Mumbai. The story revolves around a contract killer Ustara (Shahid), who falls in love with a woman named Afsha (Triptii), who wants to take revenge from dreaded gangster Jalal (Avinash) for killing her husband.