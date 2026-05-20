Vir Hirani and Arshad Warsi bring chaos to Goa in ‘Pritam and Pedro’; teaser out

Vir Hirani and Arshad Warsi headline Rajkumar Hirani’s upcoming web series Pritam and Pedro, the first-look teaser of which was dropped by the makers on Wednesday.

The 30-second-long video introduces Vir’s Pritam as ‘data’ and Arshad’s Pedro as ‘danda (stick)’, who work as a team as what appears to be hackers. As they visit Goa, chaos takes centre stage as problems follow them.

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The clip also offers a glimpse into the characters of Vikrant Massey, Mona Singh and Boman Irani.

“Aapka attention hack karne aa rahe hai Pritam and Pedro #HotstarSpecials #PritamandPedro, streaming from 3rd July on JioHotstar,” reads the caption on Instagram.

Reacting to the post, Massey’s wife Sheetal Thakur described the teaser as ‘cool’ and wished the team well in the comments section.

Singer Jasleen Royal praised the teaser in the in the comments section and wrote, “So goood.”

Created and produced by Rajkumar Hirani, the show is directed by Avinash Arun. This marks Hirani’s foray into OTT. Pritam and Pedro also marks Vir’s acting debut in a web series.

The series, which premieres on JioHotstar on July 3, also reunites Hirani with Arshad after 2006’s Lage Raho Munna Bhai.