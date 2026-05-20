Makers of Suriya-starrer 'Karuppu' apologise to Ilaiyaraaja for controversial dialogue

The makers of Suriya-starrer "Karuppu" have apologised to legendary music composer Ilaiyaraaja and said they will remove or modify a controversial dialogue in the film that referenced his strict stance against unauthorised use and remixing of his songs.

The Tamil action-drama, directed by RJ Balaji, released on May 15 and features Suriya as a guardian deity who descends to Earth as a lawyer to fight a corrupt legal system.

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Production banner Dream Warrior Pictures issued the apology on its official X handle on Tuesday, saying there was no intention to offend, hurt or disrespect the veteran composer.

"We understand that a particular dialogue appearing in 'Karuppu' has caused concern and has upset him. We sincerely regret that the dialogue has resulted in such sentiments," the production house said.

"We deeply value and respect his feelings and as a gesture of our regard, we have decided to remove/modify the concerned portion in future versions and subsequent exploitations of the film," it added.

Ilaiyaraaja, who has composed over 8,700 songs for more than 1,500 feature films across Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi, has been involved in several legal disputes over the years over unauthorised use and modification of his compositions.

The makers clarified that "the reference in the movie was part of a broader satirical context and was not conceived as a personal remark directed at him." Also starring Trisha Krishnan, "Karuppu" has enjoyed a strong opening, grossing Rs 147 crore worldwide in its opening weekend.

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