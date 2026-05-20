Sony LIV sets June release date for slice-of-life drama ‘Gullak’ Season 5, trailer out

The fifth season of popular family drama series Gullak will premiere on OTT platform Sony LIV on June 5, the streamer announced on Wednesday.

Gullak, created by Shreyansh Pandey and produced by The Viral Fever, is a slice-of-life drama centred on the Mishra family and their everyday middle-class experiences.

ADVERTISEMENT

The series follows father Santosh, mother Shanti, and their sons Annu and Aman through relatable moments of family life. Narrated by the family’s old piggy bank, the show has garnered a loyal audience since its 2019 debut for its warmth, humour and emotional realism.

The new season will feature returning cast members Jameel Khan, Geetanjali Kulkarni, Harsh Mayar and Sunita Rajwar, while Anant Joshi joins the show as Annu.

“Annu is battling the familiar pressure of proving himself and the family, where ambition constantly wrestles with self-doubt. Aman returns quieter than before, carrying secrets of his own. And Shanti unexpectedly finds herself enjoying a little spotlight, thanks to the online popularity of 'Bittu Ki Mummy', in a world suddenly obsessed with being seen.

“Amid all the upgrades and upheavals, Gullak continues to ask the most relatable question of all - can you ever really outgrow where you come from?” the makers said in the season logline.

Vijay Koshy, president at TVF, said the series has grown closer to viewers with every season.

“Season five reflects the changing realities of middle-class India while holding onto the warmth and simplicity that make the show special. This season is about growth, change, and the bittersweet feeling of moving forward while staying connected to your roots,” he said.

Kulkarni said her character Shanti Mishra remains the emotional anchor of the family, but viewers will get to see “a slightly different side to her” in the upcoming season.

“(It is) one that's adapting to a rapidly changing world in her own unique way. What I love most about 'Gullak' is how honestly it captures everyday life, and I think that's why people see themselves in these characters year after year,” she said.