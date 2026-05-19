Vir Das rejects claims of targeting only BJP in his jokes, says ‘with power comes parody’

Actor-comedian Vir Das on Monday dismissed claims that he only criticises the ruling BJP government in his comedy routines, saying satire is directed at those in power regardless of political affiliation.

Responding to a social media user who accused him of never questioning opposition parties and “polluting the discourse”, Das said he had previously targeted the Congress during its years in power.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Ha! Sir. I did jokes about the Congress on prime-time television every night for 7 yrs. Done jokes, songs, sketches, about every single leader in power long before this govt. Will be doing them long after for the next one. In any sensible society, with power comes parody. Accept that and move the h**l on,” Das wrote.

Das also referred to the popular “Spider-Man” line — “With great power comes great responsibility” — while defending political satire and parody in comedy. In another social media post on Tuesday, Das said “it is very basic” to parody those in power.

“This is very basic. When you get power, you will be parodied. Your ability to deal with parody, is a barometer for your power. It’s a relationship that comedy has with power for centuries from the time of Behroopias,” he wrote.

“Jokes humanise those above you, the winners. Ideally, they have grace, so they can take it. Because if you’ve won every election, don’t be a sore winner. Any leader who can take a joke openly, is way more powerful. And every single leader through history who had tried to shut down comedy, has led to triple the jokes and laughter. Without exception. Comedy will ALWAYS focus on where the power is. It’s not democratic, it looks upwards in a singular direction. Don’t expect from comedy what you should be getting from your leaders,” Das added.