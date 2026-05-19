Salman Khan explains viral ‘alone and lonely’ remark, says ‘Wasn’t talking about myself’

Bollywood actor Salman Khan has clarified that his recent social media post about being “alone and lonely” was not about his personal life, after the cryptic message sparked concern among fans.

The actor on Tuesday took to social media to dismiss speculation surrounding the post, saying he was misunderstood and insisting that he was not lonely.

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“Arre yaar Mai apne bare mai nahi baat kar raha tha (I wasn't talking about myself). How can I be alone when I have such a large amazing family and friends and how can I be lonely when I have u guys, your wishes n Duas, I would be the biggest na shukra ever,” Salman wrote on X.

He also revealed that the viral reaction to the post had worried his mother, Salma Khan.

“Kabhi Kabhi logon ke saath reh kar pak jaata hun, isliye some me time, Buss...Iss baar koi photo nahi breaking news bana diya, Mummy pooch rahi hai, Kya hua Beta? Chill maro yaar,” he added.

The clarification came a day after the actor shared a shirtless photograph on social media, showing off his physique alongside a caption that read, “By I me myself, 2 ways to be by yourself, Alone and Lonely, Alone is by choice n lonely when nobody wants to be with u….. Ab iske aage, you Figure out what you need to do.”

While several fans praised the actor’s fitness, others expressed concern over the wording of the caption, prompting speculation on social media about his emotional well-being and personal life.

On the work front, Salman will next be seen in Maatrubhumi, directed by Apoorva Lakhia. The project was earlier titled Battle of Galwan and was reportedly inspired by the clash between Indian and Chinese troops in the Galwan Valley. Reports suggest the film has since undergone changes, including a new title and revised storyline. The makers are yet to announce a release date.

The actor is also reportedly set to headline another project with Nayanthara. Tentatively titled SVC63, the film will be directed by Vamshi Paidipally and produced by Dil Raju.