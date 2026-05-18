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regular-article-logo Monday, 18 May 2026

Monica Bellucci, Salman Khan, Sanjay Dutt’s action-comedy film ‘7 Dogs’ to hit theatres in India in May

The upcoming film is directed by Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah, known for ‘Bad Boys for Life’ and ‘Bad Boys: Ride or Die’

Entertainment Web Desk Published 18.05.26, 05:27 PM
Monica Bellucci, Salman Khan, Sanjay Dutt in ‘7 Dogs’ trailer

Monica Bellucci, Salman Khan, Sanjay Dutt in ‘7 Dogs’ trailer YouTube

Actors Monica Bellucci, Salman Khan and Sanjay Dutt feature in Saudi-financed action-comedy film 7 Dogs, set for a release in India on May 28.

Belgian filmmaker Adil El Arbi and Belgian-Moroccan filmmaker Bilall Fallah, known for Bad Boys for Life and Bad Boys: Ride or Die, have directed the film, which also stars Egyptian actors Ahmed Ezz and Karim Abdel Aziz.

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“Interpol agent Khalid Al-Azzazi joins forces with Ghali Abu Dawood from the 7 Dogs crime syndicate to fight drug trafficking,” reads the film’s official logline.

According to media reports, the film, reportedly made on a budget of USD 40 million, has broken two Guinness World Records — for the biggest explosion in cinema history (previously held by the Daniel Craig James Bond film Spectre) and most high explosives detonated in a single take (beating another Craig Bond movie No Time to Die).

7 Dogs will release on May 27 in Saudi Arabia, Egypt, and other West Asian regions, on May 28 in India and on June 25 in Turkey.

While Salman is currently awaiting the release of Maatrubhumi, Sanjay will next appear in Baap, the Kannada film KD - The Devil, an untitled film with Arshad Warsi and the big-budget international film The Good Maharaja.

Bellucci, on the other hand, has the French drama film The Birthday Party in the pipeline. Directed by Léa Mysius, the film will have its world premiere at the main competition of the 2026 Cannes Film Festival on May 22.

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Monica Bellucci Salman Khan Sanjay Dutt
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