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regular-article-logo Monday, 18 May 2026

‘Peddi’ trailer: Ram Charan flaunts a rugged avatar as sportsman who aces all games

Janhvi Kapoor plays Charan’s romantic interest in the film directed by Buchi Babu Sana

Entertainment Web Desk Published 18.05.26, 05:22 PM
Ram Charan in ‘Peddi’

Ram Charan in ‘Peddi’ File Picture

Actor Ram Charan showcased a rugged avatar in the trailer of filmmaker Buchi Babu Sana’s upcoming sports drama Peddi, which is slated to release in theatres on June 4.

Dropped by Vriddhi Cinemas on Monday, the three-minute trailer opens with Boman Irani’s character asking villagers who their favourite sportsperson is. Everyone has one word answer: Peddi. Be it cricket or wrestling, Peddi is the numero uno in every game in the village.

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The trailer also features Ram Charan’s character walking into a cricket ground with a cigarette clenched between his teeth and a bat resting on his shoulder. The actor sports a bushy beard, messy hair and a septum ring. He is also seen browbeating his competitors in the wrestling area.

The trailer further shows crowds cheering as the character charges across rough terrain towards a cricket field. Janhvi Kapoor plays Peddi’s romantic interest in the film and is most likely the local politician.

Presented by Mythri Movie Makers and Sukumar Writings, Peddi also features Shiva Rajkumar, Jagapathi Babu and Divyendu Sharma in key roles.

The film’s music background score has been composed by A. R. Rahman, while cinematography is handled by R. Ratnavelu. Navin Nooli serves as the editor.

Ram Charan was last seen in filmmaker S. Shankar’s Game Changer, which also starred Kiara Advani.

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