‘Hello Bachhon’ trailer: Vineet Kumar Singh plays a mentor to five determined students

Directed by Pratish Mehta, the film is set to premiere on Netflix on March 6

Entertainment Web Desk Published 18.02.26, 11:22 AM
Stills from ‘Hello Bachhon’

Stills from ‘Hello Bachhon’ YouTube

Vineet Kumar Singh-starrer Hello Bachhon is set to premiere on Netflix on March 6, the streamer announced on Tuesday.

The one-minute-05-seconds-long video offers a glimpse into five aspirants who dare to dream of changing their destiny through sheer hard work, wielding nothing but pen and paper as their only weapons.

ADVERTISEMENT

To give their dreams a shape, the clip ends with the entry of Vineet Kumar’s teacher — a dedicated mentor who never gave up on his dreams and now inspires and guides these young aspirants toward theirs.

“Hello Bachhon, taqdeer jald badalne vali hai. Watch 'Hello Bachhon', out 6 March, only on Netflix,” reads the caption on Instagram.

From the makers of Kota Factory, the film is directed by Pratish Mehta. The series also features Vikram Kochhar and Girija Oak Godbole.

Vineet was last seen in Aanand L Rai’s Tere Ishk Mein.

Hello Bachhon
