AR Rahman’s Kolkata concert postponed indefinitely a month after being pushed to April 11

Oscar-winning music composer A.R. Rahman’s Kolkata concert as part of The Wonderment Tour has been postponed indefinitely, organisers said on Wednesday, roughly a month after it was rescheduled to April 11.

“Due to scheduling considerations, The Wonderment Tour Kolkata will be brought to the city at a later date. We sincerely thank our audience for the enthusiasm, excitement, and overwhelming support and will share further updates in due course,” Rhythm Box India wrote in an Instagram post.

ADVERTISEMENT

The post further read, “Ticket refunds will be processed via District, with details communicated directly to ticket holders via email.”

The announcement comes amid preparations for the 2026 West Bengal Legislative Assembly election, which is expected to take place in April and May.

The tenure for the West Bengal Assembly ends on May 7 and the electoral process must be wrapped before that.

Election Commission officials are set to visit the state on March 2 and dates for election are expected to be announced in the first week of March, provided the SIR process is completed before that.

Further details about Rahman’s Kolkata show are yet to be announced by the organisers.

The concert was expected to bring the music composer to Kolkata after 13 years.

The Wonderment Tour returned to India in January 2026 after a Mumbai premiere. The 58-year-old singer recently performed in Tamil Nadu as part of the show. He will also perform in North America in July-August.

The tour celebrates Rahman’s musical legacy, featuring live performances of his most beloved hits.

The concert has been envisioned by Rahman in partnership with Rhythmbox, Fair Game Entertainment and Jo Entertainment.

Rahman secured the fourth spot among India’s most-streamed artists in Spotify’s 2025 Wrapped.