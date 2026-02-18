Hobicore on point: Birthday boy J-Hope is a fashion icon with main-character energy

K-pop rapper-singer J-Hope is the master of serving unforgettable looks. Whether he is sporting streetwear, rocking couture or leaving fans swooning with his airport fits, the BTS star has his fashion game on point — his wardrobe deserves a separate fanbase.

As J-Hope celebrates his 32nd birthday on Friday, we hit the rewind button to check out his Hobicore looks that live rent free in fans hearts.

Red-hot stage royalty

All photos: @uarmyhope

One of the most iconic looks that J-Hope served was the striking all-red ensemble he wore at the 2025 HOPE ON THE STAGE solo concert tour. The look is characterised by a bold, monochromatic colour palette and textured materials, including a feathery oversized coat, crew-neck shirt and red leather pants.

Soft-boy charm

2 5

The Killin It Girl singer can switch from swagger code to pookie code in no time. J-Hope charmed in a light blue, oversized short-sleeved button-up shirt with a subtle pinstripe pattern. He opted for high-waisted off-white trousers secured with a matching belt and rounded off the look with a fedora hat.

Luxury mode activated

3 5

The rapper-singer made a head-turning appearance at the Louis Vuitton event in December, sporting a customised olive green jacket paired with black trousers. The look highlighted his signature swagger while keeping it sleek and sophisticated, proving once again that his style game is always on point.

Quirky in a good way

4 5

No one can ace quirky, experimental outfits the way J-Hope can. In one episode of the American celebrity chat show The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, the 32-year-old pop star made a stunning appearance in a pair of oversized denims with brown suede-like patchwork made on the front of both legs. The most distinctive element of the outfit was a pair of oversized, fuzzy brown bunny-shaped slippers.

Bold and breathtaking

5 5

Fans swoon over J-Hope's ravishing look at the 2022 MAMA awards. At the award ceremony, he donned a structured, black tailored blazer with a deep-neck, plunging black shirt that left his chest partially exposed, adding a bold touch to his knockout look. He completed the look with sleek black sunglasses and a minimalist watch.