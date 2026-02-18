Prime Video’s ‘Deadloch’ enters Tropical Gothic era with Season 2, watch trailer

Prime Video Wednesday dropped the official trailer for the second season of Australian Prime Original series Deadloch. The six-part crime comedy created by Kate McCartney and Kate McLennan will stream March 20 onwards.

The first two episodes will premiere March 20, with new episodes releasing weekly, culminating in the season finale on April 17.

In the upcoming season, detectives Dulcie Collins (Kate Box) and Eddie Redcliffe (Madeleine Sami) arrive in Darwin to probe the death of Eddie’s former police partner, Bushy. Their investigation is quickly derailed when a severed body part surfaces in the remote town of Barra Creek.

With local authorities consumed by a search for two missing backpackers, Dulcie and a reluctant Eddie are assigned to identify the John Doe. Battling oppressive heat and personal discomfort, the pair navigate crocodile tourism, stretched Indigenous rangers, wary locals and lurking predators, as buried secrets in Barra Creek begin to surface.

Kate Box, Madeleine Sami, Nina Oyama and Alicia Gardiner are set to reprise their roles in the second season of Deadloch. Joining the cast for this instalment are Luke Hemsworth, Steve Bisley, Shari Sebbens, Genevieve Morris, Byron Coll, Nikki Britton, Anthony J Sharpe, Blake Pavey, and Damien Garvey.

Deadloch Season 2 will also feature Ngali Shaw, Bev Killick, Ling Cooper-Tang, Ursula Yovich, Syd Brisbane, Ines English, Lennox Monaghan, Reiden Corpus and Storm Murgha.

Acclaimed writer/director Jean Tong will make their acting debut with the upcoming season.

“We cannot wait to share Season Two of Deadloch with fans worldwide. Season One proved that authentic and bold storytelling transcends borders, fast becoming both a critical success and cultural phenomenon not just in Australia, but internationally,” said Sarah Christie, head of Australian and New Zealand originals, Amazon MGM Studios.

“It’s time to get your cargo shorts and your stubby holders ready for action because Season Two of Deadloch is about to be unleashed on Prime Video globally. We can’t wait for everyone to get a bit sticky, a bit sweaty, and maybe even a bit wet with us in the Top End,” Kate McCartney and Kate McLennan, creators, executive producers and writers, added.

Deadloch Season 1 was a breakout hit, reaching the Top 10 TV Shows in more than 165 countries and territories on Prime Video including the U.S., UK, and Canada. The series won five AACTA Awards including Best Acting in a Comedy for Kate Box and Best Screenplay in Television for Kate McCartney and Kate McLennan and was nominated for an International Emmy Award.

Deadloch Season 2 is created and written by Kate McCartney and Kate McLennan who also serve as executive producers alongside Kevin Whyte, Tanya Phegan and Ben Grogan from Guesswork Television. Andy Walker is the producer, and the series is directed by Beck Cole and Gracie Otto. Deadloch is produced by Guesswork Television, OK Great Productions and Amazon MGM Studios.