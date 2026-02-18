‘Trying to make the world a better place’: Vin Diesel compares Priyanka Chopra with Mandela

Hollywood star Vin Diesel heaped praise on Priyanka Chopra at the Los Angeles premiere of her upcoming film The Bluff, calling her incredibly talented and likening her to Nelson Mandela — both of whom, Diesel said, strived to make the world a better place.

During an interaction with the press, Diesel said, “First of all, I am going to tell you a little secret. She is so amazing in this movie, and she is such an incredible talent… and she was so nice to my kids in Europe when they had a screening… We share birthdays, and the only other person I want you to think about is the late Nelson Mandela. So her, Nelson Mandela and I, we are all trying to make this world a better place.”

Directed by Frank E. Flowers, The Bluff had its world premiere at the TCL Chinese Theatre in Los Angeles recently. Priyanka was joined by her husband, singer Nick Jonas, and her co-stars Karl Urban, Safia Oakley‑Green, Vedanten Naidoo and Temuera Morrison.

Director Frank E. Flowers, producer Anthony Russo and his wife Ann also walked the red carpet.

Diesel attended the event with his daughter, Hania Riley Sinclair. Actress Sharon Stone too showed up at the star-studded event.

Priyanka plays a pirate driven by maternal instinct in The Bluff, slated to premiere on the streaming platform on February 25.

The Bluff is set in the 19th-century Caribbean and follows a former female pirate, played by Priyanka, whose past resurfaces, forcing her to fight to protect her family. The story escalates as a bounty is placed on her head by a feared pirate (Karl Urban), stacking the odds against her survival.

The film is produced by AGBO Studios, the banner of the Russo Brothers, along with Amazon MGM Studios. It marks a reunion between Priyanka and Amazon MGM Studios following their 2023 espionage thriller series Citadel.

Priyanka also has SS Rajamouli’s grand visual epic Varanasi, also starring Mahesh Babu and Prithviraj Sukumaran, in the pipeline.