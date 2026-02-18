‘You welcomed me with open arms’: Kiara Advani pays tribute to father-in-law Sunil Malhotra

Actress Kiara Advani on Wednesday penned a heartfelt tribute to her father-in-law, Sunil Malhotra, Sidharth Malhotra’s father, following his demise five days ago.

“From the very beginning — you welcomed me with open arms, steady wisdom, and a kind of unconditional love that grounded us all,” the 34-year-old actress wrote on Instagram.

“Your warmth was constant. Your generosity effortless. Your love for your family was at the center of everything you did. You showed up — every single time. You listened with intention. You remembered the little things. You gave so freely, never expecting anything in return,” she added.

Kiara said that his stories, laughter, quiet strength and gentle heart will stay with her forever.

“You leave behind a legacy of gentleness, integrity, and deep, unwavering love. It lives on in your children, grandchildren and in all of us who were blessed to know you. Rest peacefully. You will forever be missed, forever loved, and forever remembered,” she signed off.

Kiara shared a carousel of monochrome pictures — one with Sidharth and her in-laws, and the other, a portrait of Sunil Malhotra.

Sidharth also posted an emotional note on Instagram. Sharing a carousel carrying moments spent with his father over the years, Sidharth wrote, “He was a man of rare honesty, integrity and culture. He lived by values that never bent. Discipline without harshness. Strength without ego. Positivity, even when life tested him beyond measure.”

“From commanding the seas as a Merchant Navy Captain to facing illness with quiet courage, he never compromised, never lost his grace. Even when the stroke confined him to a wheelchair, his spirit stood tall,” he added.

“Papa, your integrity is my inheritance. Your strength guides me every day. Your positivity still holds this family together. You left us peacefully in your sleep, but the space you leave behind is immeasurable. I am who I am because of you. And I will carry your name, your values and your light forward always. Love you Dad,” the actor continued.

Sunil Malhotra, who was an ex-Merchant Navy captain, was unwell for a while.