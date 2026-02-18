Miley Cyrus to return as Hannah Montana for a 20th anniversary special episode in March

Singer-songwriter Miley Cyrus is set to return as Hannah Montana for a 20th anniversary special episode, slated to premiere on March 24, Disney Plus announced on Wednesday.

“Going back to where it all began. The Hannah Montana 20th Anniversary Special premieres March 24 on Disney+. #MileysMemories,” Disney Plus wrote alongside a brief teaser of the upcoming episode.

ADVERTISEMENT

As per a press release, the special episode will be filmed in front of a live studio audience and will feature an in-depth interview with Cyrus, hosted by Alex Cooper.

The conversation will offer an intimate look at the creation of one of pop culture’s most iconic characters and the lasting impact the show and character have had on fans around the world. Cyrus will revisit the moments, music and memories that defined an era.

Viewers will also be treated to never-before-seen archival footage, while some of the most memorable sets from Hannah Montana are brought back to life — including the Stewart family living room and the legendary Hannah Montana closet.

“Hannah Montana will always be a part of who I am. What started as a TV show became a shared experience that shaped my life and the lives of so many fans, and I’ll always be thankful for that connection. The fact that it still means so much to people all these years later is something I’m very proud of. This ‘Hannahversary’ is my way of celebrating and thanking the fans who’ve stood by me for 20 years,” Miley said in a statement.

The special is produced by HopeTown Entertainment and Unwell Productions. Ashley Edens serves as showrunner, with Miley Cyrus, Tish Cyrus-Purcell, Alex Cooper and Matt Kaplan as executive producers. Cooper will also host the special, taking fans through the special anniversary celebration.

Hannah Montana garnered over 5 million viewers per episode since its premiere in March 2006. Its success followed the release of its soundtrack in the form of five studio albums, a Billboard Hot 200 record break, the Best of Both Worlds Tour, a concert film and a theatrical film.