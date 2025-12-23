Vijay Deverakonda plays a hot-headed brawler in ‘Rowdy Janardhan’ first-look teaser

Vijay Deverakonda plays a hot-headed, machete-wielding brawler in the first-look teaser of his upcoming action drama Rowdy Janardhana, dropped by the makers on Monday.

The two-minute-8-second-long video shows a blood-soaked Vijay fighting off his enemies with a machete in his hand. In the video, the actor goes shirtless and sports a lungi as he ferociously faces off against others.

Towards the end of the teaser, Vijay’s character says, “Kalingapatnam lo intikokka lakoduku nenu rowdy ni ani chepuku tirugutunnadu. Kaani inti peru ne rowdy ga marchukunnodu okkade unnadu (Every son of a b***** in Kalingapatnam goes around calling himself a rowdy. But there’s only one who changed his surname to it).”

The video ends with him revealing his character’s name as Rowdy Janardhana.

“The Biography of a Wounded man. In 1 year. #RowdyJanardhana. December 2026,” Vijay wrote on Instagram.

The film is written and directed by Ravi Kiran Kola, known for films Raja Vaaru Rani Gaaru (2019) and Ashoka Vanamlo Arjuna Kalyanam (2022).

Slated to release in December next year, the ensemble cast also includes Keerthy Suresh and Rashmika Mandanna. Further details of the film are kept under wraps.

Reacting to the teaser, a fan wrote, “When Vijay Deverakonda enters,

silence breaks, screens shake.” Another fan commented, “Finally @storytellerkola ur second film.... after rvrg .Waiting for your world bro.”

Vijay is currently shooting for his yet-to-be-titled film with director Rahul Sankrityan.