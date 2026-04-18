Vijay Deverakonda joins hands with ‘Hi Nanna’ director Shouryuv for new film

Actor-producer Vijay Deverakonda is set to headline filmmaker Shouryuv’s upcoming film, tentatively titled VDxShouryuv, he announced on Saturday.

Touted as an “intimidating” film, the upcoming movie marks the first collaboration between Deverakonda and Shouryuv, known for his 2023 film Hi Nanna.

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Sharing the first-look poster on Instagram, Deverakonda wrote, “My next is- #VDxShouryuv. Introducing the team taking on the scary task of making this intimidating film. So happy to have this firecracker global team working on this one with Shoryuv on his wild imagination and intense heart :) ROAR my friends. I will give you my all. Peak excitement and lots of love.”

The poster features Deverakonda at the forefront of a rugged, battle-ready group, accompanied by weapons, a black horse and chained black dogs.

Set against a minimal backdrop, the tagline “All this anger was once love” appears at the top, while the title VDxShouryuv on the right.

Reacting to the post, industry friend and colleague Mrunal Thakur wrote in the comments section, “LET’S GOoooooooo.” Angad Bedi extended his congratulations and said, “Congratulations great announcement @shouryuv garu @thedeverakonda.” Further details about the film, cast and release date are yet to be announced.

Vijay’s upcoming projects include Rowdy Janardhana and Ranabaali.