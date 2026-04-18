'Once in a lifetime opportunity': Pulkit Samrat on playing a boxer in ‘Glory’

Actor Pulkit Samrat says he feels fortunate to play a boxer in the upcoming series “Glory”, a role that has also helped him move beyond his boy-next-door image.

The Netflix boxing drama, which also stars Dvyenndu and Suvinder Vicky, is written, created and directed by Karan Anshuman and Karmanya Ahuja.

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“To be getting an opportunity to represent a sport like boxing through cinema, I think it's once in a lifetime opportunity and I'm very grateful and feel blessed,” Samrat, best known for his work in “Fukrey” franchise, and films like “Bittoo Boss”, “Jai Ho” and “Taish”, said at the show's trailer launch event on Saturday evening.

At its core, “Glory” brings to the fore a fractured family forced back together. Raghubir Singh (Vicky), a formidable boxing coach driven by an obsession with Olympic glory, struggles to hold together a legacy that is slowly unraveling under the weight of strained relationships.

His sons Dev (Divyenndu) and Ravi (Samrat) return to Shaktigarh to uncover the truth behind the brutal assault on their sister Gudiya (Jannat Zubair) and the mysterious death of a rising Olympic boxing star, Nihal Singh, according to the official synopsis.

“It is the first (sports show). We haven't done much sport before. A lot of hard work and blood and sweat have generally gone into it,” Samrat said.

At the launch event, a live boxing face-off was held between Samrat and professional boxer Neeraj Goyat.

The actor said that it was a “different” kind of experience to step into the ring with a real-life boxer.

“…Neeraj Bhai thank you so much for being the sport. Thank you for considering me enough to stand opposite you in the (boxing) ring for a fight for three rounds. That was really respectful.” Asked about going shirtless in “Glory” just like how Salman Khan does in his films, the actor said he feels humbled by the comparisons.

“‘Sultan’ is the OG inspiration for this entire country," Samrat said, referring to Salman's 2016 blokbuster " It can never be a competition. I really wish I can look like him when I'm 60 as well. So, I'm very happy with that comparison,” he added.

While the show captures the raw essence of Haryana’s boxing culture, creator-director Anshuman called “Glory” an entirely fictional story.

“It is not inspired from any specific incident. No character of the show exists in reality. But there are many stories in Haryana. We spoke to everyone related to the sport and that reality bit you'll find all over script. It's not about anyone in particular, is definitely not political,” the filmmaker said.

Actor Divyenndu, best known for starring in hit series “Mirzapur”, takes on the role of Dev, a character he describes as “pretty dark”.

“It was not easy to portray Dev, and every day to be that dark and hyper, so much emotionally charged used to take a toll on me. But that's the job (of an actor),” he said.

“Glory”, produced by Mohit Shah and Anshuman under the Atomic Films banner, will premiere on its platform on May 1.

The cast also includes Ashutosh Rana, Sikandar Kher, Kunal Thakur, Sayani Gupta, Yashpal Sharma and Kashmira Pardeshi.

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