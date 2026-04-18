Hollywood must adopt AI in ‘constructive and creative’ way: Sandra Bullock

Oscar-winning actress Sandra Bullock has said Hollywood should adopt artificial intelligence in a “really constructive and creative” way, adding that the technology has a place in the film industry even as debates over its use continue.

Reacting to fan-made AI-generated trailers of her upcoming film Practical Magic 2, Bullock said the industry must learn to work with the technology rather than resist it.

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“Well, there could be worse with my image. Sorry...But it’s here. We have to observe it. We have to understand it. We have to lean into it. We have to use it in a really constructive and creative way, make it our friend,” she said at the CNBC Changemakers Summit, according to entertainment news outlet Deadline.

At the same time, the actress underscored the risks associated with misuse of the technology. “We have to be incredibly cautious and aware of it because there are people who will use it for evil and not good. I do feel that there’s a place for it,” she said.

The use of AI in filmmaking has been at the centre of debate in recent years, with sections of the industry raising concerns over unauthorised use of artists’ work. Actors including Scarlett Johansson, Ben Stiller, Mark Ruffalo and Cate Blanchett have backed campaigns such as “Stealing Isn’t Innovation” aimed at curbing unauthorised AI training.

Practical Magic 2, directed by Susanne Bier, also stars Nicole Kidman and serves as a sequel to the 1998 romantic fantasy film Practical Magic.

The trailer for the sequel debuted at CinemaCon 2026 in Los Angeles, held from April 13 to April 16. The film is scheduled for a theatrical release on September 18.

The original film followed two witch sisters raised by their eccentric aunts in a small town, as they navigated social prejudice and a family curse that threatened their chances at finding true love. It also featured Alexandra Artrip, Evan Rachel Wood and Stockard Channing.