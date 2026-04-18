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regular-article-logo Saturday, 18 April 2026

German hard rock band Scorpions cancel India tour

The band was set to perform in Shillong on April 21 at JN Stadium, followed by stops at Delhi-NCR’s HUDA Grounds, Bengaluru’s NICE Grounds and Mumbai’s Jio Gardens

Entertainment Web Desk Published 18.04.26, 12:01 PM
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German hard rock band Scorpions has cancelled their upcoming tour in India due to “unforeseen medical circumstances affecting the band members”, the organisers announced on Saturday.

The band was set to perform in Shillong on April 21 at JN Stadium, followed by stops at Delhi-NCR on April 24 at HUDA Grounds, Bengaluru on April 26 at NICE Grounds and Mumbai on April 30 at Jio Gardens, BKC.

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The Coming Home tour would have marked the band’s return to India after a period of 18 years.

BookMyShow shared an Instagram post announcing the cancellation of the shows on Saturday.

“We regret to inform you that the Scorpions 'Coming Home' India Tour scheduled in Shillong on April 21st, Delhi-NCR on April 24th, Bengaluru on April 26th and Mumbai on April 30th, stands cancelled due to unforeseen medical circumstances affecting the band members,” the organisers wrote in the post.

“We apologise for the inconvenience and disappointment caused to fans. The band are very keen to perform in India when possible and within their schedule. All the tickets purchased on bookmyshow will be automatically refunded within 7-10 working days,” they added.

The band — comprising Klaus Meine as the vocalist, founder and guitarist Rudolf Schenker, guitarist Matthias Jabs, bassist Paweł Mąciwoda and Motorhead’s Mikkey Dee on the drums — last performed in India in December 2007 in Shillong, Mumbai and Bengaluru as part of their Humanity World Tour.

The German greats first visited India for a concert on August 9, 2001 in Bengaluru during their Acoustica world tour.

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