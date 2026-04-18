No POSH complaints found, says TCS: Deloitte, Trilegal join probe into Nashik row

Amid an ongoing police probe into allegations of religious conversion and sexual misconduct at its Nashik unit, Tata Consultancy Services on Friday said a preliminary review of its internal records has not revealed any such complaints.

The IT services major, while highlighting the steps taken in the wake of the development, said it has engaged expert teams from Deloitte and law firm Trilegal as independent counsel to the internal investigation led by Aarthi Subramanian, president and COO, TCS.

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“While detailed reviews are still underway, a preliminary review of the systems and records pertaining to the Nashik unit indicates that we have not received any complaints of the nature that are being alleged on either our ethics or POSH (Prevention of Sexual Harassment) channels,” CEO and MD K. Krithivasan said in a

statement.

The company has constituted an oversight committee chaired by Keki Mistry, independent director of TCS, which will review the internal investigation and implementation of recommendations.

Earlier this week, N. Chandrasekaran, chairman of Tata Sons, had said that Subramanian will lead the internal probe into the allegations. He had also said that appropriate and stringent action will be taken against those found guilty, and any necessary process improvements or corrective measures will be “promptly implemented and strictly enforced”.

Responding to media reports, the company clarified that Nida Khan, described in sections of the press as an HR manager, was a process associate and did not hold any recruitment or leadership responsibilities.

The company also dismissed reports suggesting that its Nashik unit had been shut down, with Krithivasan stating that the facility remains operational and continues to serve clients.

“TCS holds itself to the highest standards of employee welfare and institutional conduct. We remain fully committed to the safety, dignity, and well-being of every employee. As we have stated before, we have a zero-tolerance policy towards any form of coercion or misconduct. We are focused on supporting our employees and ensuring a safe and respectful workplace across all our locations,” Krithivasan said.

The company also said it is cooperating fully with law enforcement agencies.