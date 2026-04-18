Rajya Sabha re-elects Harivansh as Deputy Chairman amid Opposition boycott

The Rajya Sabha on Friday re-elected nominated member Harivansh as its Deputy Chairman amid a boycott by some Opposition parties, including the Trinamool Congress, to protest the post of Deputy Speaker in the Lok Sabha remaining vacant for the last seven years.

This is the third time Harivansh has been elected to the post.

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Leader of the House J.P. Nadda moved a motion for electing Harivansh, the lone candidate, to the post. The motion was passed by voice vote in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Leader of Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge said Harivansh is the first nominated member to have been elected to the post. The Deputy Chairman presides over the House in the absence of the Chairman.

Kharge reminded the government about the Deputy Speaker's post, a constitutional position, that remained vacant in the Lok Sabha.

"Article 93 of the Constitution mandates the appointment of the Deputy Speaker. It would have been better if the Lok Sabha would have got its Deputy Speaker as the Rajya Sabha is getting its Deputy Chairman. I feel pain when I see the chamber of the Deputy Speaker remaining locked. For the last seven years, you did not elect a Deputy Speaker and you say democracy will not be finished," Kharge said.

Members of Trinamool and the Samajwadi Party boycotted the proceedings over the Lok Sabha Deputy Speaker issue. "No Deputy Speaker has been appointed to the Lok Sabha in seven years. What was the need to rush this election in the special three-day sitting when Bengal and Tamil Nadu Assembly polls are on," Trinamool leader Derek O’Brien told reporters.