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regular-article-logo Saturday, 18 April 2026

Ayushmann Khurrana’s ‘Pati Patni Aur Woh Do’ gets a May release date, poster out

Directed by Mudassar Aziz, the comedy film also features Sara Ali Khan, Rakul Preet Singh and Wamiqa Gabbi

Entertainment Web Desk Published 18.04.26, 02:46 PM
Ayushmann Khurrana in ‘Pati Patni Aur Woh Do’ poster

Ayushmann Khurrana in ‘Pati Patni Aur Woh Do’ poster Instagram

Ayushmann Khurrana-starrer Pati Patni Aur Woh Do, a sequel to the 2019 hit Pati Patni Aur Woh, will now release in theatres on May 15, 2026, the makers announced.

Directed by Mudassar Aziz, the comedy also features Sara Ali Khan, Rakul Preet Singh and Wamiqa Gabbi. The film marks the first collaboration between Khurrana and Sara Ali Khan and introduces a three-heroine dynamic opposite the male lead.

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Production banners T-Series and B R Studios are backing the project, with Zee Studios handling distribution. The film is produced by Bhushan Kumar and Renu Ravi Chopra, with creative production by Juno Chopra.

The makers also unveiled the first-look poster, introducing Khurrana’s character Prajapati Pandey and hinting at the film’s comic premise. “Shikari khud hogaya shikaar! Ab Jaal mein phas gaye humare PRAJAPATI PANDEY. Ho jao #PatiPatniAurWohDo ke liye taiyaar! In cinemas 15th May 2026,” the caption read.

The poster shows Khurrana trapped in a net held by three women. He is seen sitting beside a cheetah.

Pati Patni Aur Woh Do was earlier scheduled to release in March 2026 around Holi but has been postponed.

Aziz returns to the franchise after directing the first instalment, which starred Kartik Aaryan, Bhumi Pednekar and Ananya Panday.

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Pati Patni Aur Woh Do Pati Patni Aur Woh Ayushmann Khurrana Mudassar Aziz Sara Ali Khan Wamiqa Gabbi Rakul Preet Singh
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