Akshay Kumar’s ‘Bhooth Bangla’ opens at Rs 21.60 crore, dents ‘Dhurandhar 2’ run

Akshay Kumar-starrer Bhooth Bangla has collected Rs 21.60 crore gross at the domestic box office on its opening day, the makers said on Saturday. The nett collection stands at Rs 12.25 crore as per industry data-tracking portal Sacnilk.

Directed by Priyadarshan, the film also features Wamiqa Gabbi, Paresh Rawal and Tabu in key roles. It is presented by Balaji Motion Pictures in association with Cape of Good Films, and produced by Kumar along with Shobha Kapoor and Ektaa R Kapoor.

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Gabbi shared the opening-day figures on Instagram. “The box office collections are just as crazy as the laughs inside the Bangla,” she wrote.

Bhooth Bangla marks Akshay’s reunion with Priyadarshan after 14 years. The duo have previously delivered successful comedies such as Hera Pheri, Garam Masala, Bhool Bhulaiyaa and Bhagam Bhag, with their last collaboration being Khatta Meetha.

Akshay is also set to feature in Priyadarshan’s upcoming project Haiwaan alongside Saif Ali Khan.

The strong opening of Bhooth Bangla appears to have impacted the ongoing run of Dhurandhar 2, directed by Aditya Dhar. The spy thriller, headlined by Ranveer Singh with R. Madhavan and Arjun Rampal, earned Rs 2.70 crore on its 30th day — its lowest single-day collection so far.

Despite the slowdown, Dhurandhar 2 has recorded a total India gross of Rs 1,323.62 crore, with a nett collection of Rs 1,105.82 crore, after a strong run across its first four weeks.

Meanwhile, Dacoit: Ek Prem Katha, starring Adivi Sesh and Mrunal Thakur, has crossed Rs 50 crore gross worldwide. Directed by debutant Shaneil Deo, the bilingual (Telugu-Hindi) action drama opened at Rs 15 crore gross.

Produced by Supriya Yarlagadda and presented by Annapurna Studios, the film also features Prakash Raj, Atul Kulkarni and Zayn Marie Khan in pivotal roles.