Iran reimposes restrictions on Hormuz, says US violated deal to reopen strait

Iran swiftly reversed course on reopening the Strait of Hormuz, reimposing restrictions on the critical waterway on Saturday after the US said the move would not end its blockade.

Iran's joint military command said on Saturday that it "control of the Strait of Hormuz has returned to its previous state ... under strict management and control of the armed forces."

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It warned that it would continue to block transit through the strait as long as the US blockade of Iranian ports remained in effect.

The announcement came the morning after US President Donald Trump said the American blockade "will remain in full force" until Tehran reaches a deal with the US, including on its nuclear programme.

Iran’s announcement came at a time when shipping data showed a convoy of eight tankers was crossing the Strait of Hormuz on Saturday.

Some ship owners said they hoped Tehran would allow them to leave the Gulf during a short ceasefire window in the Iran war.

The group – comprising one very large crude oil carrier (VLCC), several oil product and chemical tankers and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) carriers – was passing through Iranian waters south of Larak island, according to MarineTraffic data.

More tankers were seen following from the Gulf.

Hundreds of ships have been stuck in the Gulf since the US and Israel launched the war on Iran at the end of February and Tehran retaliated by closing the strait, forcing large oil and gas production cuts across all Gulf oil producers.