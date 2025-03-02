Vicky Kaushal-starrer ‘Chhaava’ witnesses 65 per cent jump in daily collections on Day 16

Vicky Kaushal-starrer Chhaava witnessed a 65 per cent jump in collections on Day 16, industry data tracker Sacnilk has reported. Directed by Laxman Utekar, the historical drama has collected Rs 434.25 crore nett domestically in 16 days.

Produced by Maddock Films, Chhaava collected Rs 219.25 crore nett in the first week of theatrical run in India. The historical drama added Rs 180 crore nett to its earnings in the second week.

The third week began with a collection of Rs 13 crore nett on Friday. The daily earnings jumped to Rs 21.75 crore nett on Saturday.

Chhaava chronicles the life of Maratha king Sambhaji, portrayed by Vicky Kaushal, with Rashmika Mandanna playing his wife Maharani Yesubai. The ensemble cast includes Akshaye Khanna as Aurangzeb, Ashutosh Rana as Sarsenapati Hambirao Mohite, and Divya Dutta as Rajmata Soyarabai. Based on the Marathi novel Chhava by Shivaji Sawant, the film features a musical score composed by A.R. Rahman.

Among the new releases of the week, Reema Kagti’s Superboys of Malegaon raked in Rs 1.15 crore nett in India in two days while Girish Kohli’s Crazxy, starring Tumbbad actor Sohum Shah, collected Rs 2.15 crore nett during the same period.

Meanwhile, Mudassar Aziz-directed Mere Husband Ki Biwi starring Arjun Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar and Rakul Preet Singh has earned Rs 7.47 crore nett in India in nine days.

Among the Hollywood releases, Marvel’s Captain America: Brave New World has earned Rs 21.38 crore nett in 16 days. Brady Corbet’s The Brutalist raked in Rs 0.32 crore nett in two days while James Mangold’s A Complete Unknown earned Rs 0.31 crore nett during the same period.