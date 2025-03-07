Vicky Kaushal-starrer ‘Chhaava’ set to cross Rs 500-crore mark in India

Vicky Kaushal-starrer Chhaava is inching closer to the Rs 500-crore mark at the domestic box office after a 21-day theatrical run, industry data-tracking platform Sacnilk reported on Friday.

Directed by Laxman Utekar, the historical drama has collected Rs 483.58 crore nett domestically so far.

Produced by Maddock Films, Chhaava collected Rs 219.25 crore nett in the first week of theatrical run in India. The historical drama added Rs 180.25 crore nett to its earnings in the second week.

The third week began with a collection of Rs 13 crore nett on Friday. The daily earnings jumped to Rs 22 crore nett on Saturday, followed by Rs 24.25 crore nett on Sunday. The film added another Rs 24.8 crore nett to its collection from third Monday to third Thursday.

Chhaava chronicles the life of Maratha king Sambhaji, portrayed by Vicky Kaushal, with Rashmika Mandanna playing his wife, Maharani Yesubai. The ensemble cast includes Akshaye Khanna as Aurangzeb, Ashutosh Rana as Sarsenapati Hambirao Mohite, and Divya Dutta as Rajmata Soyarabai. Based on the Marathi novel Chhava by Shivaji Sawant, the film features music composed by A.R. Rahman.

Among the films that released last week, Reema Kagti’s Superboys of Malegaon raked in Rs 2.37 crore nett in India in its first week, while Girish Kohli’s Crazxy, starring Tumbbad actor Sohum Shah, collected Rs 6.6 crore nett during the same period.

Among the Hollywood releases, Marvel’s Captain America: Brave New World has earned Rs 21.9 crore nett in three weeks.