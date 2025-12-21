Delhi airport: 97 flights cancelled, over 200 services delayed due to fog

A total of 97 flights were cancelled and over 200 delayed due to low visibility conditions amid fog at the Delhi airport on Sunday.

An official said 48 arrivals and 49 departures were cancelled at the airport.

1 4 Water sprinklers operate under dense fog on a winter morning, in New Delhi, Saturday, Dec. 20, 2025. PTI picture

ADVERTISEMENT

According to latest information available on flight tracking website Flightradar24.com, more than 200 flights were delayed and the average delay time was around 23 minutes for departures at the airport.

In a post on X at noon, Delhi airport operator DIAL said operations are running smoothly.

2 4 Citizens brave dense fog on a winter morning, at Mayur Vihar area, in New Delhi, Saturday, Dec. 20, 2025. PTI picture

DIAL operates the Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA), the country's largest airport that generally handles around 1,300 flights daily.

Flight operations have been disrupted for the past many days at Delhi and other airports due to dense fog.

On the railway front, over 50 trains operated by Northern Railways have been delayed due to adverse weather conditions.

The Airports Authority of India (AAI) issued an advisory on Sunday, warning that fog conditions in parts of northern India are affecting visibility and may lead to delays or changes in flight operations at select airports.

"Fog conditions in parts of Northern India are affecting visibility and may lead to delays or changes in flight operations at select airports. Passengers are advised to check flight updates with their airlines through official channels and allow extra time for airport travel and formalities," AAI's advisory read.

3 4

The air quality in the national capital was recorded in the "very poor" category on Sunday morning, with an overall Air Quality Index (AQI) reading of 386, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

Data from the CPCB's Sameer app revealed that 16 monitoring stations in the city reported air quality in the "severe" category, while the remaining stations recorded "very poor" levels.

4 4 A child sits near a makeshift stove to stay warm on a winter morning, in New Delhi, Sunday, Dec. 21, 2025. PTI picture

As per CPCB standards, an AQI between 0 and 50 is considered "good", 51 to 100 "satisfactory", 101 to 200 "moderate", 201 to 300 "poor", 301 to 400 "very poor", and 401 to 500 "severe".

The minimum temperature settled at 9.4 degrees Celsius, which is 1.3 degrees above the season's average, while the humidity was recorded at 91 per cent at 8:30 am, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

The maximum temperature is expected to hover around 17 degrees Celsius, with the IMD forecasting a yellow alert for the city due to moderate fog.