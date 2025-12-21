MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Sunday, 21 December 2025

‘Dream come true’: Lewis Pullman reflects on working with father Bill Pullman in ‘Spaceballs 2’

Directed by Josh Greenbaum, the upcoming film is a sequel to the 1987 Mel Brooks comedy classic ‘Spaceballs’

Entertainment Web Desk Published 21.12.25, 05:38 PM
Lewis Pullman

Lewis Pullman IMDb

Actor Lewis Pullman has reflected on working with his father, Hollywood veteran Bill Pullman, in Josh Greenbaum’s Spaceballs 2, an upcoming live-action sequel to Mel Brooks’s 1987 comedy classic.

In a recent interview, Lewis said that the project was a “dream come true” for him.

ADVERTISEMENT

“It was a dream come true. We just wrapped, and … every day was such a trip. It … felt like a bizarre simulation. I just couldn’t believe my luck,” the 32-year-old actor told entertainment magazine People.

“We’ve been wanting to do that (work together with father Bill) forever and we never knew whether we could get the chance or not. And so doing it on a movie like Spaceballs 2 was just like, ‘What simulation … what world are we in right now’,” he added.

The upcoming Amazon MGM Studios film also stars Mel Brooks, Rick Moranis, Keke Palmer, Daphne Zuniga, and George Wyner.

Spaceballs, which was a parody on popular sci-fi movies like Star Wars, Star Trek, Alien and The Wizard of Oz, followed mercenary Lone Starr (Bill) and his alien sidekick Barf (John Candy) as they rescued Princess Vespa (Zuniga) and her droid from the evil planet Spaceball, which was trying to steal the air from her home planet, Druidia. Spaceball was ruled by President Skroob (Brooks).

The plot details of the sequel are not known yet.

RELATED TOPICS

Lewis Pullman Bill Pullman Spaceballs 2
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

‘Horrendous crime’: India issues first statement after Hindu man lynched in Bangladesh

MEA flags attacks on minorities in Bangladesh, urges justice for Dipu Chandra Das and rejects 'misleading propaganda' on protest in Delhi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi
Quote left Quote right

Cong indulging in anti-national activities... want illegal immigrants to settle in Assam

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT