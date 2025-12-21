Paper cut solution for a drug problem; Tej Pratap’s midnight vlog and a French tourist’s ‘vodka’ adventure

Paper cut solution for a drug problem in Gujarat

1 5 TTO Graphics

ADVERTISEMENT

Gujarat has found a new front in its battle against drug addiction, and it is not rehab centres or awareness drives. It is rolling papers.

Citing a rise in substance abuse among young people, the state government has decided to ban the sale of rolling papers, arguing that the thin sheets of paper are enabling drug consumption.

The move, officials say, is meant to cut off easy access and discourage usage among the youth.

The decision has sparked predictable reactions online.

Some welcomed it as a firm step in a state that already follows strict prohibition laws. Others wondered how banning paper would address addiction, pointing out that substances, not stationery, are usually the problem.

Rolling papers, until now sold openly in paan shops and convenience stores, have suddenly been elevated from a minor accessory to a public health concern. What was once a quiet corner purchase is now a policy issue discussed in government offices.

Tej Pratap’s midnight vlog: Politics out, paranormal in

2 5 TTO Graphics

After his defeat in the Bihar Assembly elections, Tej Pratap Yadav has discovered a new battlefield, YouTube. And this one comes with jump scares, shaky trees and “negative energy”.

Over the past few weeks, the Janshakti Janata Dal (JJD) chief has been uploading videos almost daily on his new channel, TY VLOG.

His latest clip has gone viral for a reason no political strategist could have planned.

In the video, shot late at night, Tej Pratap claims he encountered a ghost while filming at an isolated location.

What begins as a routine vlog quickly turns into a low-budget horror scene, complete with suspense, panic and a cameraman falling down at the worst possible moment.

The clip shows Tej Pratap visibly nervous, repeatedly warning viewers about “negative” vibes and urging his team to move away.

He says the road is rarely used, the atmosphere feels strange and a nearby tree shaking on its own is reason enough to run.

“Some sound came. Some strange sound came. There is something white here. Someone is here in white clothes. Someone is definitely here," he says in the clip.

When he claims to spot someone in white clothes, the tone shifts from curiosity to full-on “bas chalo yahan se”.

According to Tej Pratap, the video was made after repeated requests from viewers asking him to shoot at a haunted spot.

He went ahead with the plan but chose not to reveal the location.

As the sounds grow louder, he left immediately. In the rush, his cameraman slips, adding accidental slapstick to the scare.

Love (leave) approved

3 5 TTO Graphics

Love has always had terrible timing. Ask Romeo. Ask Salman Khan. Or ask anyone who has ever fallen in love.

Elvis Presley had warned that wise men say only fools rush in, but this week, a lover working at an oral care brand didn’t rush. He drafted an email, and waited for approval.

The internet is currently charmed by a workplace moment that feels pretty radical.

A manager shared a screenshot of a leave request from an employee, our lover man who asked for December 16 off for a very specific reason: to spend time with his girlfriend before she left for her hometown in Uttarakhand the next day. She wouldn’t be back until early January.

The employee explained the situation, the dates, and the reason. He wanted a day.

The manager posted the screenshot on LinkedIn with a note that read: “Received this in my inbox recently. A decade ago, this would’ve come as a sudden ‘sick leave’ message at 9:15 AM. Today, it’s a transparent request sent well in advance. Times are changing.”

“Can’t say no to love, can we? Leave approved!”. He added.

If this is generational shift so be it because it is then, also, less pretending, no unnecessary alibis.

Elvis sang that love is something you can’t help falling into. Modern workplaces, it seems, are learning not to stand in the way.

French tourist’s ‘vodka’ adventure turns Bengal village into a midnight circus

4 5 AI Generated

What happens when country liquor pretends to be Russian vodka? Ask 45-year-old French tourist Augustav, whose spirited night in Alipurduar turned a quiet winter evening into a full-blown comedy of errors — involving police, hospitals and a dramatic disappearing act.

Augustav had arrived in Cooch Behar about 20 days ago to celebrate the birthday of his social-media friend Monty from Tufanganj. The friendship was digital, but the gift was very real — a shiny, expensive iPhone. The meeting, however, did not begin smoothly. With Monty’s phone switched off, the confused Frenchman first ended up at the police station before finally tracking down his birthday host four days later.

After settling down in Tufanganj, Augustav’s adventure took an unexpected turn when he wandered into Barobisha — and straight into a local liquor shop. There, glass after glass of country liquor was consumed with great enthusiasm, reportedly under the impression that it was Russian vodka.

The “vodka” worked faster than expected.

Soon, the foreign guest transformed into a one-man sound system — shouting, yelling and providing free entertainment to the winter night. Civic volunteers tried their luck at calming him down, but the French spirit refused to mellow. The police were called in, only to discover that even uniforms stood no chance against the power of misplaced vodka confidence.

With the situation slipping beyond control, Augustav was escorted to the Kamakhyaguri Primary Health Centre. By then, the intoxication had reached legendary levels, prompting doctors to refer him to Alipurduar District Hospital.

“He was impossible to go near,” said doctor Raja Bhattacharya. “Referring him was our only option. He was clearly under extreme intoxication.”

Local medicine trader Shobhashankar Sil was still amazed. “I’ve never seen alcohol cause such drama. He wasn’t scared of the police at all — in fact, he seemed more fired up after seeing them,” he said.

Just when everyone thought the night had settled down, Augustav pulled off his final act — vanishing from the district hospital’s emergency ward without anyone noticing. Hospital authorities were left blinking in disbelief.

“We didn’t even get a chance to treat him,” said hospital superintendent Paritosh Mondal. “He disappeared before we could register his name.”

The mystery didn’t last long. The wandering Frenchman was later found safely checked into a hotel in Alipurduar, apparently sleeping off the great ‘vodka’ misunderstanding. Police confirmed he was in India on a valid visa and was eventually handed over to his agent.

Moral of the story? In Bengal, not everything that looks like vodka is vodka — and sometimes, the real hangover belongs to the police, the doctors, and the entire administration.

Marshmello's UP ride

5 5 TTO Graphics

A foggy winter morning in Uttar Pradesh delivered a sight that looked straight out of an animated version of Marshmello (the masked electronic music artist) riding a bike.

A man riding a motorcycle decided jackets and helmets were overrated and went all-in on desi survival mode.

Wrapped head to toe in a thick blanket, he rode through the fog wearing a DIY plastic helmet, with the hum of the bike being the only clue that there was actually a person inside.

The bucket shielded his face and ears from the icy breeze, while the blanket handled the rest of the insulation.

Together, the setup made him look less like a commuter and more like a walking winter experiment rolling down the highway.

In the bone-chilling cold and low visibility, this man had turned limited resources into a full winter defence system, proving once again that when it comes to jugaad, Indian streets are always a step ahead.