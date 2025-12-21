‘One Piece’ Elbaph Island Arc teaser shows the Straw Hats exploring the legendary kingdom of giants

Anime studio Toei Animation on Sunday unveiled the highly-anticipated teaser of One Piece’s upcoming Elbaph arc, slated to premiere on 5 April, 2026.

The 30-second-long teaser offers glimpses of the Straw Hat Pirates’ next journey as they travel from Egghead Island to Elbaph — the legendary island of the giants. It begins with a close-up shot of Luffy’s face, as he yells enthusiastically and amps up the anticipation for their new adventure on the island.

ADVERTISEMENT

Subsequent scenes offer a first look at the World Tree or Yggdrasil, the Straw Hats arriving at Elbaph and exploring the island as usual. They also encounter giants like Oimo while navigating the land.

The Elbaph Arc is set to unravel the story of the Rocks Pirates, the rich lore of the giants, the prophecy surrounding Loki, and the Straw Hats’ conflict with the Holy Knights.

The anime is set to go on a three-month hiatus from January, following which it will return with the Elbaph Arc in April. Prior to its break, the ongoing Egghead Island Arc is expected to conclude later this month.

Starting next year, One Piece will follow the release schedule maintained by other anime series. The arcs will be divided into two parts for a maximum of 26 episodes per year in order to “incorporate more content, tempo, and pacing of the original manga”, the makers announced earlier this year.

One Piece’s ongoing Egghead Arc features the Straw Hat Pirates arriving on the futuristic island of Vegapunk, leading to a confrontation with the World Government that results in a massive, world-shaking incident.

Set in the world of pirates, One Piece follows Monkey D. Luffy, a young boy who sets sail with his wacky crew on a perilous journey across the Grand Line to find the legendary treasure One Piece and become the Pirate King. During his quest to achieve freedom in its truest sense, Luffy overcomes formidable enemies, creates meaningful bonds and unravels the world’s secrets.