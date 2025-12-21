India issues first statement after Hindu man lynched in Bangladesh, dismisses protest outside High Commission

India on Sunday issued its first official response after a Hindu man was lynched and his body burnt in Bangladesh, voicing strong concern over continuing atrocities against minorities and saying it is closely tracking the fast-evolving situation in the neighbouring country.

The Ministry of External Affairs said the killing of Dipu Chandra Das in Mymensingh was “horrendous” and confirmed that New Delhi has conveyed its concerns to Dhaka, urging that those responsible for the crime be identified and punished without delay.

In a detailed statement, the MEA also rejected reports in sections of the Bangladesh media describing a protest outside the Bangladesh High Commission as violent, calling such claims “misleading propaganda”.

MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said that only around 20 to 25 youths had gathered outside the mission on December 20 to protest against the killing of Das and to demand protection for minorities in Bangladesh.

“There was no attempt to breach the fence or create a security situation at any time,” Jaiswal said, adding that the police deployed at the spot dispersed the group within minutes.

He noted that visual evidence of the protest was publicly available and reaffirmed India’s commitment to ensuring the safety and security of all foreign missions in accordance with the Vienna Convention.

The MEA said India remains in constant touch with the Bangladesh authorities as unrest spreads across the country.

“Our officials have conveyed our strong concerns at the attacks on minorities and have urged that the perpetrators of the barbaric killing of Das be brought to justice,” the statement said.

Security was heightened outside the Bangladesh High Commission in New Delhi as violence escalated in several parts of Bangladesh following the death of student activist Sharif Osman Hadi. Hadi, a spokesperson of Inqilab Mancha, died after sustaining injuries in an assassination attempt in Dhaka, according to an official statement issued by Singapore’s foreign ministry.

His death triggered widespread protests in Dhaka and other cities, with interim leader Muhammad Yunus promising justice and “no leniency” for those involved.

Amid the turmoil, Das was lynched by a mob in Mymensingh over alleged blasphemy, and his body was reportedly set on fire on Friday. The brutal killing sparked outrage in India and led to the brief protest outside the Bangladesh mission in the capital.

India said it would continue to closely monitor developments in Bangladesh as tensions remain high, underlining that the safety of minorities and accountability for violence remain key concerns.