Singer Lagnajita Chakraborty alleges attempted assault by TMC leader during stage show in East Midnapore

Singer Lagnajita Chakraborty has alleged that she was nearly assaulted on stage and verbally abused by local TMC leader Mehboob Mallik while performing at a programme in East Midnapore district on 20 December, forcing her to stop the show midway.

The incident took place during a programme at South Point Public School in the Bhagabanpur area.

As per reports, the event began at 7pm and proceeded smoothly for nearly 45 minutes. Trouble began after she finished the song Jago Maa from the film Debi Chowdhurani.

“Suddenly, he [Mehboob Mallik] ran onto the stage and came very close to her [Lagnajita] and tried to hit her. Some of the organisers stopped him and he could not,” a member of the singer’s team told The Telegraph Online.

Shocked by the incident, Lagnajita told the audience that she was unable to continue performing and came down from the stage. Following the disruption, the singer went to Bhagabanpur police station the same night and filed a general diary.

Meanwhile, the Bharatiya Janata Party has slammed the Trinamool Congress for this incident. BJP leader Shankudeb Panda held a press conference on Sunday, questioning why no FIR has been registered and why Mehboob Mallik has not been arrested.

Police officials have not yet issued a detailed public response on whether an FIR will be registered.