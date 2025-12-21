When Nick Jonas took Priyanka Chopra on a plane to catch a glimpse of the moon on Karwa Chauth

Singer Nick Jonas once turned Karwa Chauth extra special for Priyanka Chopra by taking her on a plane to catch a glimpse of the moon on a cloudy night, the latter revealed on The Great Indian Kapil Show 4 recently.

During her appearance on the celebrity chat show, Priyanka opened up about her married life with American pop star Nick Jonas.

“During Karwa Chauth, we have tried to witness the moon in weird places. We were at a stadium once where he was doing a show and the moon just wouldn’t come out. It was cloudy and it was about to start raining. Almost sixty to seventy thousand people were there. We waited till 10 pm and then 11 pm as the show went on. But the moon was still not visible,” the 43-year-old actress said.

“Want to hear something romantic? He took me up in a plane above the clouds to see the moon. Then I broke my fast after seeing the moon,” she added.

Priyanka and Nick tied the knot in 2018 at Udaipur, Rajasthan. Four years later, they welcomed their daughter, Malti Marie, via surrogacy in January 2022.

Priyanka was recently seen in Prime Video’s action drama Heads of State, co-starring John Cena and Idris Elba. The actress is set to star in SS Rajamouli’s upcoming film Varanasi alongside Prithviraj Sukumaran and Mahesh Babu.