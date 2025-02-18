Vicky Kaushal-starrer ‘Chhaava’ inches closer to Rs 150-crore mark at Indian box office

Vicky Kaushal's Chhaava inched closer to the Rs 150-crore mark at the domestic box office on its fourth day in theatres, according to industry data-tracking portal Sacnilk.

Directed by Laxman Utekar and produced by Dinesh Vijan under Maddock Films banner, Chhaava earned Rs 31 crore nett on Day 1, followed by Rs 37 crore nett on Day 2. On Sunday, the film raked in Rs 48.5 crore nett.

Chhaava passed the Monday test by raking in Rs 24 crore nett, taking the total domestic collection to Rs 140.5 crore nett.

Chhaava is a historical drama based on the life of Maratha king Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, with Vicky Kaushal in the lead role. The film stars Rashmika Mandanna as Maharani Yesubai, Akshaye Khanna as Aurangzeb, Ashutosh Rana as Sarsenapati Hambirao Mohite, and Divya Dutta as Soyarabai. It is adapted from Shivaji Sawant’s Marathi novel of the same name.

The film’s score and soundtrack are composed by A.R. Rahman, with lyrics by Irshad Kamil.

Meanwhile, Captain America: Brave New World, the first solo film featuring Anthony Mackie as the new Captain America, which also hit cinemas on February 14, witnessed a sharp decline in collections at the Indian box office on Monday.

Directed by Julius Onah, the film earned Rs 4.2 crore nett in India on its opening day, followed by Rs 4 crore nett on Day 2 and Rs 4.15 crore nett on Day 3, according to industry data-tracker Sacnilk. With an additional Rs 1.25 crore nett on Day 4, the total India collection of the Marvel movie stands at Rs 13.60 crore nett.

At the global box office, Brave New World collected USD 192.4 million, including USD 100 million from the US market and USD 92.4 million internationally.