Vicky Kaushal-starrer ‘Chhaava’ cruises past Rs 400-crore mark in India

Vicky Kaushal-starrer Chhaava has crossed the Rs 400-crore milestone, collecting Rs 412.5 crore nett in its 15-day theatrical run, industry data tracker Sacnilk reported on Saturday.

Directed by Laxman Utekar and produced by Maddock Films, Chhaava collected Rs 219.25 crore nett in the first week of theatrical run in India. The historical drama added Rs 180 crore nett to its earnings in the second week. The third week began with a collection of Rs 13 crore nett.

Globally, Chhaava has collected Rs 555.3 crore so far, the makers announced on Friday. “The greatest story of bravery meets the biggest wave of love - Chhaava is unstoppable,” Pen Movies posted on X.

Chhaava chronicles the life of Maratha king Sambhaji, portrayed by Vicky Kaushal, with Rashmika Mandanna playing his wife, Maharani Yesubai. The ensemble cast includes Akshaye Khanna as Aurangzeb, Ashutosh Rana as Sarsenapati Hambirao Mohite, and Divya Dutta as Rajmata Soyarabai. Based on the Marathi novel Chhava by Shivaji Sawant, the film features music composed by A.R. Rahman.

Among the new releases of the week, Reema Kagti’s Superboys of Malegaon raked in Rs 0.5 crore nett in India, while Girish Kohli’s Crazxy, starring Tumbbad actor Sohum Shah, collected Rs 0.9 crore nett on Day 1.

Meanwhile, Mudassar Aziz-directed Mere Husband Ki Biwi starring Arjun Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar and Rakul Preet Singh has earned Rs 7.07 crore nett in India in eight days.

Among the Hollywood releases, Marvel’s Captain America: Brave New World crossed the Rs 20-crore mark in India, collecting Rs 21.2 crore nett in 15 days. Brady Corbet’s The Brutalist debuted in Indian theatres with a collection of Rs 0.11 crore nett while James Mangold’s A Complete Unknown earned Rs 0.12 crore nett.