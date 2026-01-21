Vicky Kaushal to return as Major Vihan from ‘URI’ in ‘Dhurandhar 2’: Reports

Bollywood actor Vicky Kaushal is to reprise his role as Major Vihan Shergill from URI in Aditya Dhar’s spy-drama Dhurnadhar 2, as per reports.

Vicky’s character will make a cameo appearance, potentially involving actions, in a key scene of the film, Mid-Day reported Wednesday.

“The director, who plans to build the Dhurandhar universe, has smartly woven in a track from URI despite the difference in the two stories’ timelines. Vicky’s character from the war drama, which is set in 2016, is introduced in this film, although it remains unclear whether he and Ranveer’s character cross paths. The cameo includes a few action blocks,” a source in the thick of events told the Mumbai-based tabloid.

The source also revealed that Vicky had already shot his portions in the film in 2025. “Vicky is one of Aditya’s favourite actors. The director was only too happy to design sequences that laid the foundation for a spin-off in the future.”

Released in 2019, URI: The Surgical Strike is based on the real-life 2016 military operation led by the Indian Army, where a special force retaliated against terrorists in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) following the deadly terrorist attack on an Indian Army base in Uri, Jammu & Kashmir, where 19 Indian soldiers were killed.

Vicky Kaushal played an army officer who led the operation around the Line of Control (LOC) and attacked the militant base just before dawn.

Vicky won the National Award for the film in the Best Actor category, alongside Ayushmann Khurrana, who bagged the title for his film Andhadhun.

Meanwhile, Dhurandhar, which stars Ranveer Singh, Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutta, R.Madhavan, and Akshaye Khanna in key roles, has amassed over Rs 1,300 crore and is still maintaining its momentum at the box office.

The film is set in Pakistan's Lyari town, and it centres on an Indian spy, Hamza Ali Mazari (Ranveer), who infiltrates a local gang of criminals and arms dealers.