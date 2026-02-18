Salim Khan underwent surgery following hemorrhage, is on ventilator support: Report

Veteran screenwriter Salim Khan underwent surgery following a haemorrhage and is currently on ventilator support, as per media reports. The 90-year-old screenwriter was admitted to Lilavati Hospital on Tuesday morning.

“He has undergone surgery and is now kept on a ventilator. His condition is stable now. At 11 am on Wednesday, we will issue a press bulletin with the consent of the family and relatives,” said Dr. Jalil Parkar, as per Hindustan Times. “He is stable but under close observation with regard to his clinical status.”

Following the news of his hospitalisation, Khan’s family rushed to the hospital. Bollywood star Salman Khan was seen leaving the hospital after visiting his father. Other family members present included Arbaaz Khan, Arpita Khan Sharma, and grandsons Nirvaan and Arhaan.

Actor Sanjay Dutt and legendary lyricist-writer Javed Akhtar also visited the veteran screenwriter.

Former actress Somy Ali wished Salim Khan a speedy recovery. “Hearing that Salim Khan has been hospitalised made my heart sink. To me, he was a father figure. Living in his home, I was treated like a daughter, included at the table, engaged in deep conversations about faith, where all religions were respected and celebrated. Praying for his strength and recovery,” she wrote on Instagram.

Salim Khan is one of the most acclaimed screenwriters in Hindi cinema. He collaborated with Javed Akhtar, as the Salim-Javed duo, on several blockbuster Bollywood movies during the 1970s and early 1980s like Sholay, Deewar, Zanjeer and Agneepath. The duo broke off in the mid-1980s.

Salim Khan celebrated his 90th birthday in November 2025.