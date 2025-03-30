MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
Veer Pahariya: 'Can't be more grateful to have an iconic dance step so early in my career'

Clips of Pahariya dancing on one leg to 'Rang', the party song from 'Sky Force', continue to trend on social media even months after the film's release

PTI Published 30.03.25, 10:54 AM
Veer Pahariya

Veer Pahariya Instagram/ @veerpahariya

Actor Veer Pahariya says he is open to accepting both the "good and bad" that have come his way after the release of his debut film "Sky Force", including the viral reels to his hook step from one of the movie's popular songs.

Clips of Pahariya dancing on one leg to "Rang", the party song from "Sky Force", continue to trend on social media even months after the film's release.

As someone who doesn't come from a film family, the newcomer said it's difficult for someone like him to "make an impact".

"I am grateful to the audience for giving so much love to the film, my performance and my character. With anything big, there is going to be good and bad, I am open for it.

"And, in terms of the dance step, I can't be more grateful to have an iconic dance step that will stay with me and that too so early in my career," Pahariya told PTI on the sidelines of the Lakme Fashion Week X FDCI here.

The actor made his runway debut on Saturday for the British brand Asos. He was dressed in an all-white suit with a white floral-printed vest.

"This is my first fashion week ever, my first walk. I had a blast and it was very exciting. (It turned out) much better than expected.

"I am loving this, I honestly love Asos for the kind of experience it is and how easy it is to purchase. This is a great outfit, I would love to wear on a red carpet or for any award night, anything." Asked if he would like to star in a web series, Pahariya said he would love to dabble in all possible creative mediums.

"The affirmation and the encouragement you get from the box office is rather amazing. But never say never, I would love to do series and streaming films and maybe theatre, maybe musical theatre, maybe stage shows," he said.

A lot of new exciting projects are coming up both this year and next, added the actor.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

