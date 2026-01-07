MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Wednesday, 07 January 2026

Varun Dhawan justifies not revealing daughter’s face on social media: ‘Should be her choice’

Dhawan and his wife, Natasha Dalal, welcomed their daughter Lara on June 4, 2024

Entertainment Web Desk Published 07.01.26, 04:49 PM
Varun Dhawan and wife Natasha Dalal with their daughter Lara

Varun Dhawan and wife Natasha Dalal with their daughter Lara Instagram

Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan recently said that he has no intention of revealing his daughter Lara’s face on social media, as he believes the decision should be hers.

Dhawan and his wife, Natasha Dalal, welcomed their daughter Lara on June 4, 2024.

ADVERTISEMENT

During a Q&A session on his X handle on Tuesday, a user asked when he would reveal his daughter’s face. “When reveal Lara face ??#varunsays @varun_dvn,” the question read.

Varun responded that he does not want to decide his daughter’s social media presence for her, calling it a choice she should make herself.

“I rather leave that decision with her. Social media should be her choice, not something I want to decide for her #varunsays,” he wrote.

On the work front, Varun was last seen in Shashank Khaitan’s Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari. Also starring Janhvi Kapoor, Sanya Malhotra and Rohit Saraf, the romcom minted Rs 108.11 crore gross worldwide, as per trade reports.

He also made a cameo appearance in Ayushmann Khurrana-starrer Thamma where he reprised his role as Bhediya.

Varun is currently gearing up for his upcoming film Border 2. Starring Sunny Deol, the film is set to hit theatres on 23 January, 2026, ahead of Republic Day.

RELATED TOPICS

Varun Dhawan Border 2 Border
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

Pakistan seeks to expand arms sales with JF-17 fighter jets talks with Bangladesh

The talks in Islamabad come as Pakistan looks to capitalise on the success of its air force in the conflict with arch-foe India in May last year, the worst fighting in nearly three decades between the nuclear-armed neighbours
Narendra Modi and Donald Trump
Quote left Quote right

From Namaste Trump to Howdy Modi to Donald bhai and now this. What next?

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT