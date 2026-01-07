Varun Dhawan justifies not revealing daughter’s face on social media: ‘Should be her choice’

Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan recently said that he has no intention of revealing his daughter Lara’s face on social media, as he believes the decision should be hers.

Dhawan and his wife, Natasha Dalal, welcomed their daughter Lara on June 4, 2024.

During a Q&A session on his X handle on Tuesday, a user asked when he would reveal his daughter’s face. “When reveal Lara face ??#varunsays @varun_dvn,” the question read.

Varun responded that he does not want to decide his daughter’s social media presence for her, calling it a choice she should make herself.

“I rather leave that decision with her. Social media should be her choice, not something I want to decide for her #varunsays,” he wrote.

On the work front, Varun was last seen in Shashank Khaitan’s Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari. Also starring Janhvi Kapoor, Sanya Malhotra and Rohit Saraf, the romcom minted Rs 108.11 crore gross worldwide, as per trade reports.

He also made a cameo appearance in Ayushmann Khurrana-starrer Thamma where he reprised his role as Bhediya.

Varun is currently gearing up for his upcoming film Border 2. Starring Sunny Deol, the film is set to hit theatres on 23 January, 2026, ahead of Republic Day.