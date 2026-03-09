Trisha Krishnan hits back at Parthiban for ‘crude’ remarks made by actor at recent event

Trisha Krishnan on Sunday appeared to hit back at filmmaker-actor R. Parthiban over remarks he made about her at a recent awards event.

In a post on X, Trisha said, “A microphone doesn’t make a comment intelligent or humorous. It just makes stupidity louder. Crude words without knowledge say more about the speaker than the person they’re aimed at.”

She also said that her name and photograph had been included at the last minute at an event.

“I was informed by the organisers of a recent event that my name and picture were included at the last minute at the request of an individual conveyed through his assistant,” she wrote.

The remarks come after comments made by Parthiban during the Galatta Awards while responding to a question about actors he had previously worked with.

When a photograph of Trisha appeared on the screen, Parthiban referred to her character Kundavai and said, “This Kundavai should be kept at home for a few days. That’s good. Don’t let her come out.”

Parthiban later apologised for the remarks in a post on X. “What happened has gone all wrong in this. There's no way but to regret,” he wrote in Tamil.

This is not the first time that Trisha’s alleged relationship with Thalapathy Vijay was at the centre of a controversy. Last month Tamil Nadu BJP chief Nainar Nagenthran, while commenting on Vijay’s political entry and his party Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), made a personal reference to the actor that was widely circulated on social media.

Trisha hit out at “distasteful and inappropriate” remarks made by a “person holding a high stature in Tamil Nadu's political space” at the time.

Trisha and Vijay were recently seen attending a reception ceremony together while Vijay’s wife Sangeeta Sornalingam has filed a divorce petition in the family court in Chengalpattu.

Sornalingam has also sought an interim order to stay at the couple’s residence in Chennai. Vijay and Sangeeta were married in June 1998 in the UK and again in August 1999 in Chennai. They have two children, Jason Sanjay and Divya Saasha.