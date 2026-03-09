Shah Rukh Khan to Kareena Kapoor: Celebs congratulate Team India on T20 World Cup win

Celebrities from across film industries took to social media on Sunday night to congratulate Team India on lifting the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 trophy.

The Men in Blue sealed the title with a commanding victory over New Zealand in the final on Sunday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan was among the first to react. “What a comprehensive victory!! Well done to our men in blue!!! You guys are champions and watching you on the field has made us all very proud. Take a bow. Jai Hind,” Shah Rukh posted on X.

Filmmaker Karan Johar celebrated the win on Instagram, sharing a popular clip from his film Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham. Actor Kareena Kapoor also celebrated the victory with a Story on Instagram.

Actress Anushka Sharma congratulated the Indian team on Instagram, writing, “Heartiest congratulations to this brilliant team for this phenomenal victory!! Back to back World Cup wins”.

Actor Abhishek Bachchan posted, “INDIAAAAAAAAA!!!!!!! CHAMPIONS”.

Border 2 actor Sunny Deol praised the Indian team’s performance. "The GABRUS of Team India!!! You have WON IT!!! #Champions you have made Hindustan Proud!! Congratulations #TeamIndia for back to back World Cup wins, you truly played like GABRUS- No Fear, All heart,” he wrote on Instagram.

Varanasi actor Mahesh Babu praised Team India’s stellar performance throughout the tournament. “What was that!!! A magnificent testimony to Team India's dominance unleashing full beast mode to bring it home for 1.4 billion hearts...Exemplary performances from Samson, Abhishek, Ishan, Dube, Bumrah, Axar, and everyone who made this unforgettable...Congratulations Team India. History keeps turning its pages with glory for the nation. Jai Hind,” he wrote.

Actor Anil Kapoor took a sly dig at New Zealand’s defeat, writing, “Aaj kiwi thodi zyada hi meethi lag rahi hai. Congratulations to our Indian team you never fail to make us proud”.