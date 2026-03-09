Raha and Ranbir Kapoor’s sweet Women’s Day card for Alia Bhatt: ‘From Papa & Raha’

Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor and his daughter Raha Kapoor celebrated International Women’s Day on Sunday with a handwritten card for Alia Bhatt. The Raazi actress shared a glimpse of the sweet gesture on Instagram.

Taking to Instagram Stories, Alia posted a photo of the card. “To Mama, Happy Women’s Day. From Papa & Raha,” was the message written on it.

ADVERTISEMENT

Alia also shared an emotional note alongside the photo. “A gentle reminder that perhaps the most beautiful thing we can teach our daughters is to know themselves, trust themselves, and celebrate who they are becoming," she wrote.

Instagram

Ranbir and Alia reportedly began dating while shooting for Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra. They tied the knot in April 2022. The couple welcomed their first child, Raha, in November the same year.

They introduced Raha publicly during a Christmas outing in 2023, though Alia later removed photos of her daughter from her social media accounts.

On the work front, Alia will next be seen in filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s upcoming film Love and War, which also stars Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal.

The project marks Alia’s second collaboration with Bhansali after the 2022 film Gangubai Kathiawadi, which earned her the National Award for Best Actress.

Ranbir, on the other hand, has Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana in the pipeline.

Raha recently made headlines as she cheered for Team India at the T20 World Cup semi final match held at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Thursday. The Kapoor daughter looked adorable in a Team India jersey, enjoying the match with her parents.