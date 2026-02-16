‘Distasteful and inappropriate’: Trisha slams Tamil Nadu BJP chief for linking her with Vijay

Actress Trisha Krishnan on Monday hit out at “distasteful and inappropriate” remarks made by a “person holding a high stature in Tamil Nadu's political space” amid a row triggered by comments from Tamil Nadu BJP chief Nainar Nagenthran.

Nagenthran is also a legislator representing the Tirunelveli Assembly constituency in the Tamil Nadu Assembly.

ADVERTISEMENT

Krishnan posted a legal communiqué dated February 15 on her social media accounts in the wake of Nagenthran’s comments linking her with actor-politician Vijay.

The statement, issued through her counsel and without naming anyone, clarified that the actress maintains a strictly neutral political stance and is not affiliated with any political party.

The statement said Trisha never expected such remarks from a “person holding a high stature” in the state’s political space, adding that Trisha “wishes to be defined” solely by her professional work in cinema rather than any alleged political alignment.

It called for responsibility and equanimity from those in public positions, asserting that personal lives should not be the subject of public discourse.

The controversy erupted after Nagenthran, while commenting on Vijay’s political entry and his party Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), made a personal reference to the actor that was widely circulated on social media.

Sharing the legal notice on her Instagram account, the actress wrote, “Disrespect should and always will be called out.”

She requested that her name not be drawn into matters that do not concern her.

Nagenthran has drawn criticism from various quarters, including DMK deputy general secretary and Lok Sabha MP Kanimozhi, over his remarks.

Earlier in the day, Nagenthran told reporters in Madurai that he never intended to hurt anyone.

Vijay and Trisha have worked together in several Tamil films, including the hit Ghilli. Trisha made a cameo appearance in Vijay’s last release Greatest of All Time.