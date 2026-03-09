Academic change: NCERT plans to increase number of subjects for Class IX students to ten

The NCERT, the apex body for preparation of syllabus and school textbooks, wants Class IX students to study 10 subjects, double of what they do now.

The students of Class IX currently study two languages, mathematics, science and social science.

According to the draft syllabus for Class IX, uploaded by the NCERT on its website, students will now have to study one additional language and four new subjects — individuals in society, vocational education, arts education and physical education and well-being.

All these subjects will remain the same in Class X, except “individuals in society”, which will be replaced by environmental education, the NCERT said.

Two school principals The Telegraph spoke to feared the changes would add a substantial burden on students. However, one academic welcomed the changes.

The draft syllabus cited the National Curriculum Framework for School Education (NCF-SE) of 2023 that endorsed the new subjects. The NCERT is preparing new textbooks for Class IX to be released by the end of March.

The draft syllabus stated that NCF-SE 2023 required students to learn three languages from classes VI to X. Under the three-language formula, students now study their mother tongue, English and another Indian language till Class VIII.

The principal of a private school here said the NCERT’s draft syllabus could not be directly implemented by schools.

“The syllabus can only be incorporated after the affiliating school board directs the schools to do so. So far, the CBSE has not informed us about it. None of these new subjects is included in the entrance tests for undergraduate admission. It means the students will study it for the sake of passing the tests,” she said on the condition of anonymity.

Another principal said the NCERT draft syllabus undermined the purpose of the National Education Policy, which recommended reducing the content load.

“Most schools in the northern states will teach Sanskrit as an additional language, burdening the students,” she said.

Ramesh Ghanta, a retired professor at Maulana Azad National Urdu University and former member of the National Council for Teacher Education, welcomed the NCERT’s move to include diverse subjects. He said it would provide students with skills and training to help them become responsible citizens.

“The purpose of education is to create responsible citizens. With a fast-changing world, educational inputs and training need to change. Subjects such as vocational education, physical education, art education and environmental education provide necessary life skills for personality development,” Ghanta said.

He, however, said the success of the integration of these subjects into the syllabus would depend on the preparedness of teachers. Currently, the government-run schools do not have adequate teachers. Existing teachers are not trained to teach the new subjects.

“The teachers should be provided proper training before the subjects are incorporated,” Ghanta said.