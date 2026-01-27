Travis Scott to feature in Christopher Nolan’s ‘The Odyssey’

American rapper Travis Scott is set to feature in Christopher Nolan’s upcoming film The Odyssey, revealed a new teaser aired during the broadcast of the NFL AFC Championship match between the New England Patriots and the Denver Broncos.

In the video that is doing the rounds on social media, Scott stands on top of a table and demands the attention of a group of soldiers, which includes Tom Holland’s Telemachus and Jon Bernthal’s Menelaus.

However, this is not the first collaboration between Scott and Nolan. The FE!N singer recorded the track The Plan for Nolan’s 2020 sci-fi thriller Tenet.

The Odyssey is based on Homer’s Greek classic and follows Odysseus, the king of Ithaca, on his treacherous voyage home after the Trojan War.

The film is currently in production and is scheduled for release on 17 July.

Matt Damon is set to play the role of Odysseus. The star-studded cast also includes Anne Hathaway, Zendaya, Lupita Nyong’o, Robert Pattinson, Charlize Theron and Mia Goth.

Filming for The Odyssey began last year in Greece, Italy and Morocco.

The makers dropped a six-minute clip from The Odyssey last year, showing Matt Damon’s Odysseus emerging from the Trojan Horse and attacking the soldiers of Troy.

The clip, played before the US screenings of Sinners and One Battle After Another in select IMAX screens in the US, depicted the story of the Trojan horse.