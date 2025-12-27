‘Saiyaara’ to ‘Dhurandhar’ track ‘FA9LA’: 7 songs Instagram could not get enough of in 2025

Instagram had no loyalty to any one music genre in 2025. It had us sulking to heartbreak anthems like Saiyaara in July and August, and dancing to the Dhurandhar banger FA9LA by December. Reels decided what we listened to, what we played at parties and which artist deserved newfound fame in India.

Here’s a look at seven tracks that went viral on Instagram in the year 2025.

FA9LA from Dhurandharhttps://youtu.be/BSJa1UytM8w?si=mfb7yF1pfKeNUGZn

Short, punchy, and loop‑friendly, Dhurandhar’s FA9LA was tailor-made for Instagram, complemented by Akshaye Khanna’s masterclass in swagger‑filled entry and effortless screen presence. Sung by Bahraini singer Hussam Aseem, FA9LA was the top reel song in December.

Saiyaara title track

Several heartbreak reels — and some satires on the reaction of the audience to the romance drama — were set to this track soon after Saiyaara hit screens in July.

Sung by Faheem Abdullah, the track not only dominated storytelling on Instagram but also made its way to the Billboard charts. From slow-motion walks to star-gazing and emotional confessions to beach videos, Saiyaara became the internet’s favourite reel song for months, with Ahan Panday and Aneet Padda emerging as breakout stars.

Dil Ka Jo Haal Hai from the film Besharam

Though the film tanked at the box office, the song Dil Ka Jo Haal Hai from Ranbir Kapoor-starrer Besharam (2013) was this year’s most surprising comeback. Sung by Abhijeet Bhattacharya and Shreya Ghoshal, the song found a new audience through cheeky reels, romantic montages, and soft-focus edits.

Dhurandhar title track

Marking Hanumankind’s Bollywood debut, the Dhurandhar title track became an immediate favourite on the internet for its high-octane fusion of modern hip-hop and Punjabi beats. Be it a reel about sweating it out in the gym or embracing one’s fit-check, Dhurnadhar title track ruled in style.

O Billo Teri Lakh Qatal by Guru Randhawa

You cannot have a list of Insta-popular songs and not have this banger by Guru Randhawa on it. From dance reels to celebratory clips, O Billo Teri Lakh Qatal by the Punjabi artist dominated the Instagram feed for its blend of peppy beats with contemporary soundscapes, emerging as the go-to dance number.

Luv Letter by Kanika Kapoor

Neha Bhasin’s track ruled the fashion pages of Instagram, flooding feeds with colour, playfulness and unapologetic confidence. Widely used in OOTD reels, the song even grabbed the attention of Instagram head Adam Mosseri, who joined the trend with a dance.

Jutti Meri by Neha Bhasin

Another favourite of the fashion influencers, this song enjoyed a niche audience on the internet.

Special mention: Sorry Sorry by Pawan Singh

Powered by memes, mass appeal, and pure chaos, the 2016 Bhojpuri track Sorry Sorry gained momentum this year by penetrating our Instagram feed and staying there as the biggest guilty pleasure of 2025.