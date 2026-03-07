Tomorrowland Thailand: Everything you need to about inaugural Asian edition of EDM festival

Tomorrowland will hold its first full-scale Asian edition in Thailand from December 11 to 13, 2026, with the Tourism Authority of Thailand confirming that the event will take place at Wisdom Valley in the resort city of Pattaya.

The festival, titled Tomorrowland Thailand 2026, will be staged in Chon Buri Province as Thailand seeks to strengthen its position as a global destination for large-scale entertainment and music events.

Organisers said the Thailand edition will be presented under the global theme ‘Consciencia’, linking it with editions of the festival held in Boom in Belgium and in Brazil through a shared narrative concept.

The theme explores six human emotions — wonder, love, anger, happiness, desire and sadness — which will be reflected through music performances, stage design and storytelling.

The three-day festival will feature six stages, including the Mainstage along with CORE and Freedom stages, which will be introduced in Asia for the first time. An additional stage concept will also be unveiled exclusively for the Thailand edition.

The worldwide ticket sale began on March 7, offering four primary pass categories — the three-day Full Madness Pass, the Full Madness Comfort (VIP) Pass, and individual day and day comfort passes.

Registered users can purchase up to eight tickets after completing identity verification through the festival’s official website before entering the virtual ticket queue.

Hotel packages offering festival access with accommodation were released earlier on February 28. The packages include transportation services to the venue and hotel stays in Pattaya or the capital city of Bangkok.

Unlike the Belgian edition, the Thailand event will not feature the DreamVille campsite, making hotel packages the primary accommodation option for visitors.

Organisers said the festival will enforce a minimum age limit of 20 years for entry. Attendees born in 2006 will only be allowed if they turn 20 before the festival dates, while those turning 20 after December 13 will not be permitted to enter.

All tickets must also be personalised, with the name on the digital pass required to match the attendee’s legal identification at the venue.