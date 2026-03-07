Blackpink member Jisoo wants to work in a Bollywood romcom: ‘Would absolutely love it’

K-pop band member and actress Jisoo recently expressed interest in working in Bollywood films during the promotion of her latest Netflix K-drama Boyfriend On Demand.

During an interview with India Today, Jisoo and her co-star Seo In-guk enthusiastically discussed the possibility of starring in a Bollywood romantic film with an AI theme, similar to what is featured on Netflix.

Seo In-guk expressed, “If I’m given the opportunity, I would absolutely love to do it.” Jisoo also agreed, laughing, and said, “I hope you can, you know, please look out for us. We’ll be there.” Their responses, widely shared online, highlighted enthusiasm and sparked hopes for a cross-cultural collaboration.

In the comment section, fans shared their excitement and requested the major production banners, including Sanjay Leela Bhansali Films, YRF, and Dharma Productions, collaborate with Jisoo.

In Boyfriend on Demand, Jisoo played Mi-rae, a struggling webtoon producer, who is severely exhausted from her demanding job and can hardly find time for herself.

To seek an escape, Mi-rae comes across a futuristic, AI-powered service that allows users to create their ideal partner without the emotional complexities of real-life relationships.

Through a subscription, one can access this virtual dating simulation called Monthly Boyfriend.

While the Queen of Tears actor Lee Soo-hyuk plays a prince on the app, Alchemy of Souls star Lee Jae-wook appeared as a doctor.

Actor Seo In Guk portrays Park Kyeong Nam, Mi-rae’s colleague and professional rival. However, their tense relationship evolves as they become ‘overtime work buddies’, with Mi-rae caught between real love and fantasy.

Boyfriend On Demand is directed by Kim Jung Sik. In addition to Jisoo and Seo In Guk, the cast includes Gong Min Jeung, Kim Ah Young, and Seo Kang Joon.

On the music front, Jisoo and her bandmates Rose, Jennie and Lisa recently wrapped up Blackpink’s DEADLINE World Tour.