Bengal SIR deletes lakhs more and adds lakhs fewer voters than forms filed, says Trinamool

The Trinamool on Saturday pointed to what it called “discrepancies" in the final electoral rolls for Bengal published by the Election Commission.

“Your official notification clearly states 42,251 Form 7 submissions. Yet the final electoral rolls show 5,46,053 deletions through Form 7; an additional 5,03,802 deletions beyond what was submitted,” the Trinamool said in a post on its official X handle.

“How does one reconcile this massive gap? If these were “received by mail” why wasn’t this reflected in your bulletin dated January 20, the very last date for claims and objections? That was the cut off; no further legitimate additions or deletions should have slipped in without transparency.”

Addressing the state chief electoral officer, the Trinamool said the numbers don’t lie.

The final rolls for Bengal released on February 28 said the number of confirmed electors in the state was 6.44 lakh and an additional 60.06 lakh “doubtful” voters were marked as “under adjudication”.

“Form 6/6A submissions totalled 6,33,762 yet only 1,82,036 additions were made under Form 6, resulting in 4,51,726 fewer inclusions than expected. This alone points to unchecked backend tampering, arbitrary purges, and a process weaponised to disenfranchise genuine voters,” the Trinamool said.

The fresh charges against the commission come amid chief minister Mamata Banerjee’s sit-in demonstration in Calcutta’s Metro channel.

On Saturday, a group of men and women were presented on the dais by the chief minister. She claimed the names of these voters were deleted.

“I have produced evidence before the people. They are violating the Supreme Court. They are violating all directives because they are biased towards the BJP. They talk about protecting democracy. Then why are they deleting the names of genuine voters? Can they reply? They will have to reply to the people of India, to the Constitution,” Mamata said.

“Selfish giants are playing selfish games… they are my voters. They want to finish me this way.”

Earlier in the day, Mamata accused the BJP-led central government of attempting to convert the governor’s house into a political outpost in the run-up to the Assembly elections in the state.

“Have you seen how C.V. Ananda Bose was removed? I know everything. He was threatened. They want to distribute money from Lok Bhavan. They want Lok Bhavan to be converted into a BJP party office. But everybody may not agree to such whims and fancies of Delhi,” she alleged.

Without citing specific instances, the Trinamool Congress supremo also took a swipe at incoming Bengal governor R.N. Ravi's tenure in Tamil Nadu.

“The person who is coming to West Bengal now, I heard that he had to face many comments from the Supreme Court. He is a cadre of the BJP. But remember, West Bengal is a different place. You may have done whatever you wanted in Tamil Nadu, but here you can't do that,” Mamata said.

(With inputs from PTI)